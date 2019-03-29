Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,362.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.