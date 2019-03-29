Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 537,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,089,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. 10,687,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

