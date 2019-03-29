Analysts Anticipate Chimerix Inc (CMRX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.31). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimerix by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 456,290 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Chimerix by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 126,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 208,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,150. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

