Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 19,853.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 2,272,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

