Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $198,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $125,858,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 749,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

VKTX stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

