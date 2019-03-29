Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,778 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of HCP worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,527,000 after buying an additional 196,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in HCP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 75,247,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,527,000 after buying an additional 196,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,146,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,861,000 after buying an additional 1,830,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in HCP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,898,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 5,935,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCP by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,852,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,313,000 after buying an additional 418,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on HCP in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Shares of HCP stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $441.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. HCP had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 57.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

