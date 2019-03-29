Amigo (AMGO) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amigo (LON:AMGO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMGO. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Amigo in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298.57 ($3.90).

AMGO opened at GBX 171.74 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.46. Amigo has a 12 month low of GBX 158.64 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

