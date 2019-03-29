American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

