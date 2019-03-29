American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.38% of American Shared Hospital Services worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

