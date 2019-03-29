American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $3,343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 74.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Public Education by 26,073.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

APEI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 112,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,523. The firm has a market cap of $495.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. American Public Education has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $76.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

