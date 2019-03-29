American National BankShares (AMNB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of American National BankShares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Miller Pleasant bought 1,060 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,494.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter worth $2,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,069,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

