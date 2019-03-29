American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT opened at $58.39 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

