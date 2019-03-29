American International Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.74 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

