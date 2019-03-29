American International Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 59,781 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $3,305,673.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $382,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/american-international-group-inc-has-1-66-million-holdings-in-investors-bancorp-inc-isbc.html.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.