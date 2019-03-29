Amaya Inc. (TSG) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amaya in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80.

Get Amaya alerts:

Amaya (TSE:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$862.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.15 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins upgraded Amaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amaya has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.