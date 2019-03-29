Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,320 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

