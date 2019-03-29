Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.73.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

