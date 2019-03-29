Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $24.44 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,078 shares of company stock worth $4,047,202. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

