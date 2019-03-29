Altus Midstream (ALTM) Major Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor Sells 221,600 Shares

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 221,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,336,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $759,438.26.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $6.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Altus Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

