alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.62 ($17.00).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting €14.50 ($16.86). 601,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €14.21 ($16.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 117 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of September 30, 2018).

