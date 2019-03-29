Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,821 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,013,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,492,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,263,651,000 after purchasing an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.66.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $815.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.13, for a total transaction of $10,231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,874.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

