Allergan (AGN) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allergan to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Allergan stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

