Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target Raised to $278.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.91 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $398.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Align Technology by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

