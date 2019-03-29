Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.21 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

