Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $154,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 2,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $25.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.4 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.
Recommended Story: Tarde Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.