Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

“: We reiterate our OW rating and raise the 12-month price target to $35/share from $30 following the announcement of the successful pivotal ALLEVIATE trial data in allergic conjunctivitis (AC).”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALDX. BidaskClub upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

ALDX stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.77. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse I. Treu sold 96,743 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $968,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,707 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 947,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

