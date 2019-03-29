Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider Michael L. Berger Acquires 3,850 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider Michael L. Berger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $84,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $526,421. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

