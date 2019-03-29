AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Receives $18.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 13th.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,758,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,885. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.17. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 11.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

