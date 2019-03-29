Affimed (AFMD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,019,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 568,012 shares.The stock last traded at $4.17 and had previously closed at $4.07.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Affimed had a negative net margin of 87.00% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.17 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.24.
The stock has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
