Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

