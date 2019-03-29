Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carnival by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,561 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Carnival by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,718,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after purchasing an additional 292,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

In related news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,835,864.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $119,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

