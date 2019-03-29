Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Corp (CI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $158.58 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

