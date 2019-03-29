Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 6,360 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after buying an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after buying an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,367,052,000 after buying an additional 1,250,473 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

