Advisor Group Inc. Has $336,000 Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2,178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 116,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000.

Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

