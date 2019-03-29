Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (BCX)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 43,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period.

BCX stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

