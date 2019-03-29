Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $702,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 21,265,009 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,670,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,487,000 after buying an additional 854,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.03.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $3,459,799 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

