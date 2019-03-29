Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $924,000 in American Express (AXP)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 672 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 88,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $109.16 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

