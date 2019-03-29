Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,398 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,398 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush raised their price target on Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.
In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,847. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
