Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,398 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,398 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,391.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush raised their price target on Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,599,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,847. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/actinver-wealth-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-6398-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.