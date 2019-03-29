Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 144,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 126,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/acerus-pharmaceuticals-asp-stock-price-up-13-3.html.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.