Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,145 ($14.96) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

ACSO opened at GBX 831 ($10.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. Accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

