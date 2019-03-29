Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Acacia Communications worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 330.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 813.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 445,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 555,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 337,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIA. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Acacia Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Acacia Communications to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 44,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,845,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $76,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,548,725 shares of company stock worth $80,597,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 386.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.76. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/acacia-communications-inc-acia-shares-sold-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.