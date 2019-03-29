AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AAC reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AAC will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAC.

Get AAC alerts:

AAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

NYSE AAC opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. AAC has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAC during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AAC in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AAC by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AAC in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC (AAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.