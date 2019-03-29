9,500 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

VIRT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.87 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 127,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $3,343,685.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,092.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

