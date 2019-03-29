$937.35 Million in Sales Expected for Toro Co (TTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to post $937.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930.10 million. Toro reported sales of $875.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Toro stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,138. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,661. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,686,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Toro by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,048,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

