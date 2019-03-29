9,032 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (USB) Purchased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

