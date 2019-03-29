7,882 Shares in Fiserv Inc (FISV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

