73,125 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 76,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,038 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.57 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $231,566.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. FIG Partners assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded People’s United Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

