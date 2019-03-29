$61.43 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $61.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the highest is $61.66 million. Limoneira posted sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $195.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $199.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $242.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Limoneira had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $39,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,146.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Limoneira by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,871. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

