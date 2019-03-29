$548.20 Million in Sales Expected for PCM Inc (PCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) will announce sales of $548.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.21 million. PCM reported sales of $542.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCM.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. PCM had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PCM in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of PCM stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PCM has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $454.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PCM in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

