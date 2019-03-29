538 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,707,274,000 after buying an additional 261,868 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $580,287,000 after buying an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.96.

In related news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian T. Shea bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

